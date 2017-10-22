Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

Filed Under: Pet Parade, Pug Rescue of New England, pugs

BOSTON (CBS) — Four pugs up for adoption from Pug Rescue of New England (PRoNE) were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

pug3 Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

Joe. (WBZ-TV)

Joe is a nine-year-old with some mobility issues–but he gets along great on his wheels!

pug4 Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

Pepper. (WBZ-TV)

Pepper, also nine, is currently on a medical hold, but PRoNE is trying to get her healthy and adopted. She was only recently surrendered to the shelter, so they’re still trying to learn more about her.

pug1 Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

Desi. (WBZ-TV)

Desi is blind, and also has some back-end mobility issues. His foster father said the eleven-year-old pug will wag his tail if he smells you! He is available for adoption.

pug2 Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

Dory. (WBZ-TV)

Dory, nine, can go up and down the stairs but has trouble getting down.

For more information, visit pugrescueofnewengland.org.

