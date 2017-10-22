Pet Parade: Pug Rescue Of New England

BOSTON (CBS) — Four pugs up for adoption from Pug Rescue of New England (PRoNE) were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday.

Joe is a nine-year-old with some mobility issues–but he gets along great on his wheels!

Pepper, also nine, is currently on a medical hold, but PRoNE is trying to get her healthy and adopted. She was only recently surrendered to the shelter, so they’re still trying to learn more about her.

Desi is blind, and also has some back-end mobility issues. His foster father said the eleven-year-old pug will wag his tail if he smells you! He is available for adoption.

Dory, nine, can go up and down the stairs but has trouble getting down.

For more information, visit pugrescueofnewengland.org.