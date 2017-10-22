Patriots Live Blog: David Harris In, Elandon Roberts Out For Pats

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

7:05 p.m.: The inactive lists are out. For the Patriots, Elandon Roberts won’t be playing, which means David Harris will be suiting up.

Here are the Pats’ inactives:

LB Elandon Roberts

OL Cole Croston

LB Harvey Langi

DL Geneo Grissom

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Eric Rowe

OL Cameron Fleming

Here are the Falcons’ inactives:

WR Nick Williams

WR Marvin Hall

S Sharrod Neasman

LB Jordan Tripp

G Sean Harlow

T Austin Pasztor

DL Ahtyba Rubin

7 p.m.: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, from Gillette Stadium, where the air has suddenly turned crips just in time for tonight’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl rematch tonight figures to be a big one for both teams, who enter Week 7 in similar spots.

The Patriots are 4-2, surprisingly tied with the Bills and Dolphins atop the AFC East. If they win tonight, they’ll be alone in first. If they lose, they’ll be in third.

The Falcons, meanwhile, are fresh off two straight losses to those Bills and Dolphins, leaving them at 3-2 on the season. If they win, they’ll be tied with the Saints for the lead in the NFC South. If they lose, they’ll be at three straight losses — including a gutting loss on national TV to the team that embarrassed them in the Super Bowl.

It ought to be good. Stay tuned throughout the night for updates and analysis live from Gillette Stadium.