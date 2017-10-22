Lowell Neighborhood Mourns Little Boy Killed By Dogs

LOWELL (CBS) — A little boy from Lowell was remembered by his neighbors with a vigil where dogs killed him one day earlier.

The seven-year-old was attacked while inside a fenced area with the two pit bulls at a Clare Street home around 6 p.m. Saturday.

“Two 100, 120-pound pit bulls just getting his neck, his legs. It was actually horrific to watch,” recalled David Swiniarski, who lives nearby. “Everyone was screaming, no one knew what to do.”

Lots of emotions here in Lowell. Kids and adults are sobbing. People leaving flowers and candles in yard where boy was killed by dogs. #WBZ pic.twitter.com/iuagDmLpBr — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) October 22, 2017

Officials believe the little boy climbed into the area where the dogs were kept.

“He was cute, the whole thing is so so sad,” said one woman.

One neighbor said he couldn’t imagine the dogs would hurt anyone.

“The dogs to me were very mellow dogs, very nice. I used to play with the dogs sometimes,” said neighbor Roger Rodriguez. “It’s too bad, all of my prayers go to the family.”

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan commented Sunday night.

“Right now, our thoughts are just with the family of this little boy, the neighborhood, as well as our first responders. Just a terrible, terrible loss of a child,” she said.

One of the dogs has been euthanized and the other is with Lowell Animal Control.

WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Kim Tunnicliffe reports