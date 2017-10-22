Kyrie Irving Fined $25K For Inappropriate Language

BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics guard Kyrie Irving was fined $25,000 for an incident in which he responded to a fan’s heckling with an expletive, the NBA announced Sunday.
It happened at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday as the Celtics took on the Philadelphia 76ers.
As the Celtics were leaving the court at halftime, a fan recorded video of a heckler shouting “Kyrie, where’s Lebron?”
Irving can be heard replying “S— my d—” without looking up at the fan.
Irving said after team practice Saturday that he took full responsibility for the language, but said he had no regrets.
“At the end of the day we’re human,” Irving told reporters.