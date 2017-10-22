Sanders To Rally Monday With Candidates In Somerville, Cambridge

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning to rally with candidates running for city council, school board, and the board of aldermen in Somerville and Cambridge.

Monday’s visit is meant to highlight candidates running in elections nationwide in November who have been endorsed by Our Revolution, an offshoot of Sanders’ unsuccessful presidential campaign.

Our Revolution Somerville member Rand Wilson says the group has been organizing for months to continue the revolution started by the Sanders’ campaign by focusing on more local political contests.

Sanders, an independent from Vermont, will be campaigning with 17 candidates endorsed by Our Revolution Somerville and Our Revolution Cambridge.

The rally is planned for 9:30 a.m. at ONCE Somerville. Admission is free and is on a first come basis.

