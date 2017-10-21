Driver Disciplined After Leaving Student Alone On School Bus

WEBSTER (CBS) – A Webster school bus driver was relieved of duties after a student was left alone on a school bus for an hour and a half earlier this month.
Superintendent of Schools Ruthann Petruno-Goguen said in a letter to parents the October 13 incident was “totally unacceptable and very concerning for the Webster Public Schools because safety of our students is our number one priority.”
Petruno-Goguen said the student was found safe and returned to the school before being reunited with their parents.
Webster Police were notified and are investigating the incident.
“The transportation company that we contract with immediately removed the staff involved in this incident,” Petruno-Goguen told parents.
It is not clear if the driver is still employed by the company.