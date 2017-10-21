Wake, Funeral Set For Devin Suau

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Funeral services have been announced for Devin Suau, the little boy who touched many hearts in Massachusetts.
The six-year-old lost his battle with a rare form of children’s brain cancer known as DIPG on Friday. His wake will take place on Monday, October 23, at St. Anselm Church in Sudbury.
Visiting hours for Devin’s friends will be from 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m. for members of the community and Devin’s family from 6-8 p.m.
The funeral mass celebrating his life will be at the same church Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. for family and friends.
Suau’s family developed the campaign #WhyNotDevin, seeking to find a cure for DIPG.
The campaign reached around the country, with celebrities tweeting about #WhyNotDevin.