Man Fatally Shoots Pit Bull To Stop Attack

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police say a New Hampshire man shot and killed a pit bull that chased after him and attacked his dog.

Two pit bulls that had gotten loose from their owner were running in the area of South Taylor Street and South Belmont Street.

A Manchester man said he was walking his 5-year-old lab mix named Molly in the neighborhood when he saw the aggressive pit bulls ahead of him.

The man turned toward his home and began to run with his dog, but the pit bulls gave chase.

A driver on the street unsuccessfully tried to turn his car into the path of the dogs to slow them down.

Manchester Police said the man made it to his rear porch when the pit bull named Luigi attacked and latched on to Molly’s face.

The man and the Good Samaritan tried to separate the dogs, but were unable.

Molly’s owner took out a pistol that he is licensed to carry and shot one bullet into Luigi’s upper torso, killing him. The second pit bull did not get involved in the altercation.

The owner of the pit bulls arrived in the area and was cooperative with police. The dogs had current vaccination records and their owner said he was out trying to corral them at the time of the incident.

Manchester’s Animal Control officer will investigate to see if any further action will be taken.