Lost Melrose Hiker Rescued After 4 Hours In NH Woods

LINCOLN, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts hiker is safe after being rescued from New Hampshire’s Franconia Notch State Park.
New Hampshire Fish and Game says the 22-year-old woman from Melrose, Massachusetts, was hiking with her dog on the Falling Waters trail on Friday when she lost the trail after about a mile.
She called 911 shortly before 5 p.m. and was located by Fish and Game officers and volunteers from Plymouth State University about four hours later.
They arrived back at the trail head after midnight.
