Kyrie Irving Takes Responsibility, But Has No Regrets After Directing Expletive At Fan

BOSTON (CBS) – Celtics guard Kyrie Irving has heard from the NBA but said he has no regrets after directing an expletive at a heckling fan in Philadelphia Friday night.
As the Celtics were leaving the court at halftime, a fan recorded video of a heckler shouting “Kyrie where’s Lebron?”
Irving doesn’t look up at the fan, but can be heard replying “S— my d—.”
Following practice Saturday, Irving was asked if he has any regrets.
“I take full responsibility for it,” said Irving. “I have no regrets.”
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the NBA had been in touch with Irving, but the Boston guard does not yet know if he will be fined.
“At the end of the day we’re human,” Irving told reporters.