Celtics @ 7: Re-Previewing The Season Following Gordon Hayward’s Injury

BOSTON (CBS) – On last week’s “Celtics @ 7” on 98.5 The Sports Hub, host Adam Kaufman and NBC Sports Boston play-by-play man Mike Gorman looked ahead to a promising, perhaps conference-winning season for the new-look 2017-18 Boston Celtics.

However, five minutes into their season Tuesday in Cleveland, that all changed. All-Star and celebrated free agent addition Gordon Hayward broke his leg and, presumably, won’t play all season. Since, the frazzled, often disjointed C’s are 1-2.

Kaufman gathered his thoughts on what was effectively a therapeutic season re-preview Saturday on the heels of a 102-92 win in Philadelphia that was boosted by, of all people, Shane Larkin and Jabari Bird.

These aren’t the Celts fans figured they’d watch this year.

What’s the ceiling for Brad Stevens’s group now? Is Jaylen Brown slotted to be the team’s second-leading scorer? Why the slow start for Kyrie Irving? How important is Al Horford? Is Jayson Tatum the real deal? Did Hayward’s injury make Marcus Smart more money this summer? Will Danny Ainge add another play or two?

And, why oh why did Irving throw that pass?!

Those are some of the many topics addressed on the latest “Celtics @ 7,” featuring Sean Deveney from The Sporting News.

Enjoy the full extended podcast above.