Man Armed With Hammer Robs Fall River Store

FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who armed a Fall River convenience store while armed with a hammer.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who robbed a North Main Street 7-11 on Sunday around 3:30 a.m.
The man entered the store, demanded money and threatened to use the hammer he had in his pocket.
Fall River Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man with a thin build, possible in his 20s.
He was wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt with white sleeves and a dark colored hat at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River Police.