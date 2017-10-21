Man Armed With Hammer Robs Fall River Store

Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Fall River, Fall River Police

FALL RIVER (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who armed a Fall River convenience store while armed with a hammer.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect, who robbed a North Main Street 7-11 on Sunday around 3:30 a.m.

The man entered the store, demanded money and threatened to use the hammer he had in his pocket.

fallriver1 Man Armed With Hammer Robs Fall River Store

A Fall River armed robbery suspect. (Image Credit: Fall River Police)

Fall River Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man with a  thin build, possible in his 20s.

He was wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt with white sleeves and a dark colored hat at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River Police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch