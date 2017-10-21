7-Year-Old Killed By Pit Bulls In Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) – A seven-year-old boy has died after he was attacked by two pit bulls in Lowell Saturday night.
The attack happened at a home on Clare Street shortly after 6:00 p.m.
Police say the child was attacked after entering a fenced in area where two pit bulls were present. The child was dead when police arrived at the home.
One of the dogs escaped the enclosed area after the attack. It was later found and euthanized. The other pit bull is in the custody of animal control.
The child has not been identified.
No charges have been filed. The incident is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Lowell Police and State Police.