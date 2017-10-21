Award-Winning Actor Hector Elizondo Honors Memory Of His Parents With New Campaign

October 21, 2017

Studies show that older adults fear mental decline or memory loss as much as or more than, other physical ailments – including heart disease and stroke. Yet according to a recent AARP survey, even though 98 percent of adults over the age of 40 believe that it is important to maintain or improve their brain health, only half are actually taking steps to do it. On this edition of Centro, we tell you about the What is Brain Health? campaign, from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Community Living (ACL).

WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with award-winning actor Hector Elizondo, who tells us why becoming the campaign spokesperson was the perfect way to honor the memory of his parents. Tune in!

