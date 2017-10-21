Nationals Reportedly Hope To Speak With Alex Cora

BOSTON (CBS) – Alex Cora as the next Red Sox manager seemed like a sure thing in recent days. But one other team is hoping to change that.

Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe reported on Saturday that when the American League Championship Series ends on Saturday night, the Washington Nationals plan to ask Houston for permission to speak with the team’s bench coach.

The Nationals fired Dusty Baker following another early postseason exit.

Several reports this week indicated that the Red Sox plan to offer Cora their managerial job.

NBC Sports Boston’s Evan Drellich reported that there is “not a doubt” that Cora will be the next Red Sox manager, adding that Boston would wait until the end of Houston’s ALCS before announcing the move.

The Astros and Yankees play Game 7 of the ALCS on Saturday night, do there may be more clarity to the Cora situation sooner rather than later.

