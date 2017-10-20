Report: Adam McQuaid Possibly Dealing With Broken Leg

BOSTON (CBS) — It was, for the most part, a celebratory night at the TD Garden on Thursday, but for one major letdown.

Midway through the third period with the Bruins leading 5-3, defenseman Adam McQuaid blocked a Ben Hutton shot in front of the Boston net. McQuaid — who had left Boston’s previous game on Sunday after blocking a shot — immediately showed signs of pain, and he needed to be helped off the ice and into the locker room.

On Friday, McQuaid was not at the Bruins’ practice. Boston Sports Journal’s Joe McDonald reported that McQuaid may have suffered a broken leg.

Hearing McQuaid will be out for a while. Possibly broke his leg. Here's my column on him @BostonSportsBSJ https://t.co/vxpK9HVUTe — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) October 20, 2017

A long-term injury would be nothing new for the 31-year-old McQuaid. From the 2013 lockout-shortened season through last year, he played in 266 of a possible 376 games, missing roughly 29 percent of the Bruins’ games over five seasons. If he indeed broke his leg, he stands to miss a lot more in 2017-18.

“Adam has been doing that for years around here,” Bruce Cassidy said Thursday after his team’s 6-3 win over Vancouver. “He’s one of the unsung heroes in that locker room. Doesn’t get a lot of credit for what he does, the tough parts of the game, blocking shots, sticking up for your teammates. He actually manages the puck very well. He’s not a flashy player. He’s not a guy that just throws it away either. He makes good decisions with it, and every team needs Adam McQuaids, and we’re certainly fortunate to have him.”

Fellow defenseman Kevan Miller spoke glowingly of his teammate on Thursday.

“First off, he’s just a great person, but he’s an even better teammate and I mean, you guys kind of know how he is. He’ll block a shot and do anything for the team, and that’s what he did tonight. We’ve seen a lot of that throughout his whole career, and he plays really hard,” Miller said. “I mean, you see guys on the bench celebrating every time he blocks a shot, or fights, or makes a good play. He’s a character guy, and one we definitely need behind the bench.”