Adopt A Pig: MSPCA To Waive Fee

METHUEN (CBS) – Looking into adopting a pet? How about a pet pig?

The MSPCA says this November it is waiving the usual $150 adoption fee for 14 pigs at its Nevins Farm location in Methuen.

The farm sees about 20 pigs arrive every year. The growing number is blamed on the “mini pig” trend – some pigs that may be marketed as miniature actually end up growing to hundreds of pounds and too big for most owners.

The MSPCA says it’s waiving the fee for the month because the pigs are taking up too much space on the farm that horses, goats, sheep and ducks also need.

“Pigs are smart, inquisitive and friendly animals and that is why so many people wish to keep them as pets,” the MSPCA says. “They can even be trained to sit, stay and come when called.”

One of those smart pigs is 900-pound Buster, who has met with thousands of visitors and school groups over his six years on the farm. He was saved from slaughter and brought to Nevins when he was just 3 months old.

Skittles, Snickers, Moonpie, Marshmallow, Marilyn and Owen are just some of the other pigs looking to be adopted alongside Buster.

The MSPCA says pigs can’t live indoors all the time, they also need an outdoor space – ideally a home with a large enclosed pen and covered shelter.

Those interested in adopting a pig are encouraged to go to a special open house at the farm on Oct. 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.