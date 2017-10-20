NightSide – Media Bias Alert

BOSTON (CBS) – Despite the mainstream media’s obsession with Russia, there has been very little coverage of new troubling details involving Hillary Clinton, President Obama, and the sale of uranium to Russia. After months and months of rumors, it is now being reported that the FBI had evidence that Russia was using bribes and other dirty tactics to increase its nuclear foothold in the U.S. under the Obama administration. Despite the fact that the FBI had this evidence, Russia was still allowed to purchase a large amount of uranium being mined on U.S. soil. The Hill’s John Solomon checks in with Dan to give the latest update on this story. Are you surprised this issue isn’t getting more coverage?