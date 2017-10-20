NightSide – Media Bias Alert

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Despite the mainstream media’s obsession with Russia, there has been very little coverage of new troubling details involving Hillary Clinton, President Obama, and the sale of uranium to Russia. After months and months of rumors, it is now being reported that the FBI had evidence that Russia was using bribes and other dirty tactics to increase its nuclear foothold in the U.S. under the Obama administration. Despite the fact that the FBI had this evidence, Russia was still allowed to purchase a large amount of uranium being mined on U.S. soil. The Hill’s John Solomon checks in with Dan to give the latest update on this story. Are you surprised this issue isn’t getting more coverage?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch