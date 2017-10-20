NightSide – Do You Want Amazon Here?

BOSTON (CBS) – Amazon has been hearing pitches from cities across the country in regards to where it should build its second headquarters. The online retail giant has promised to invest five billion dollars wherever it decides to build, and has said there could be as many as fifty thousand jobs that come with the new HQ. Today was the deadline for cities to submit their bids, and now the waiting game begins. Tonight, Dan will check in with Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, both of whom have submitted proposals. Are you hoping to see Amazon’s new headquarters end up near your community?