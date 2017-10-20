NightSide – Do You Want Amazon Here?

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Amazon has been hearing pitches from cities across the country in regards to where it should build its second headquarters. The online retail giant has promised to invest five billion dollars wherever it decides to build, and has said there could be as many as fifty thousand jobs that come with the new HQ. Today was the deadline for cities to submit their bids, and now the waiting game begins. Tonight, Dan will check in with Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, both of whom have submitted proposals. Are you hoping to see Amazon’s new headquarters end up near your community?

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch