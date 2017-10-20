NightSide – All Falling Faiths

By Dan Rea
Filed Under: Dan Rea, Nightside, WBZ

BOSTON (CBS) – Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III is one of the most distinguished and respected federal judges currently serving on the bench. Tonight, he checks in with Dan and the rest of NightSide Nation to talk about his new book, “All Falling Faiths: Reflections of the Promise and Failure of the 1960s”. Judge Wilkinson believes that the tumultuous decade did long term damage to our values that persists even today. He argues that the stability of the family unit, the rule of law, and the fulfilling nature of practicing religious faith have all suffered, and must be restored to get our country back on track.

More from Dan Rea
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch