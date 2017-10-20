NightSide – All Falling Faiths

BOSTON (CBS) – Judge J. Harvie Wilkinson III is one of the most distinguished and respected federal judges currently serving on the bench. Tonight, he checks in with Dan and the rest of NightSide Nation to talk about his new book, “All Falling Faiths: Reflections of the Promise and Failure of the 1960s”. Judge Wilkinson believes that the tumultuous decade did long term damage to our values that persists even today. He argues that the stability of the family unit, the rule of law, and the fulfilling nature of practicing religious faith have all suffered, and must be restored to get our country back on track.