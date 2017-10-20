Man Charged With Causing Somerville Officer’s Death Waives Arraignment

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts man has waived arraignment on negligent homicide charges in the death of an off-duty police officer in New Hampshire.

Authorities say 19-year-old Michael Ricci of Burlington was driving erratically on Interstate 95 in North Hampton on Oct. 8 when his car went through a closed crossover and collided with a motorcycle driven by Officer Louis Remigio of Somerville, Massachusetts. Remigio, who was off-duty at the time, died the next day.

Ricci was scheduled to be arraigned Friday but prosecutors say he waived his right to be formally arraigned on charges of negligent homicide, reckless conduct and second degree assault. In addition to the officer’s death, he’s also accused of causing serious injury to a passenger in another car.

