Isaiah Thomas Calls Fan ‘Dumbass’ When Accused Of Lingering Anger From Celtics Trade

BOSTON (CBS) — Isaiah Thomas wants to make it pretty clear that he’s over the trade from the Celtics to the Cavaliers.

And he’s willing to come after you if you suggest otherwise.

Thomas, unable to play for his new team for several months, spent some free time perusing Twitter on Friday. He recommended that one fan buy his Cavs jersey, and promoted his upcoming documentary.

Then, unprompted, a Celtics fan tweeted at Thomas, saying, “Yeah yeah we get it IT, you’re butt hurt Celts traded you.”

Isaiah replied:

Poetic.

Just another day on Twitter.

