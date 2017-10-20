WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Witch’s Woods Serves Up Scares For 19th Season

By Pamela Gardner
Filed Under: Halloween, Pamela Gardner, Westford, Witchs Woods

WESTFORD (CBS) – Our temperatures have screamed more summer than fall this October, but Witch’s Woods in Westford is all open for business.

“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s so creative. I mean our show changes every year. Almost entirely,” says Al Fletcher, President and GM of Nashoba Ski and Witch’s Woods.

The popular haunted hayride has a new theme this season, the carnival rides are now included in the ticket price, and there is a new attraction called Vampire Passage.

vampire Witchs Woods Serves Up Scares For 19th Season

Vampire Passage. (WBZ-TV)

“It’s like a scene from the movie Predator,” says Fletcher. “It’s out in the deep real, rooted woods and we mixed in vampire coffins, gravestones, actual live vampires, animatronics. It’s really creepy. A lot of fun.”

Makeup Director Kerry Russell transforms hundreds of by-day professionals into by-night vampires and creatures of Halloween. She uses prosthetics, airbrushes for makeup and even custom fangs and fake blood galore.

pam21 Witchs Woods Serves Up Scares For 19th Season

Pamela Gardner. (WBZ-TV)

I was given the full treatment, and in less than 30 minutes, I was unrecognizable.

pam11 Witchs Woods Serves Up Scares For 19th Season

Pamela Gardner in full make up at Witch’s Woods. (WBZ-TV)

There are about 200 members on the Witch’s Woods team in their 19th season.

“They have a lot of fun doing it. And we try to make it a fun environment for them to work in so they keep coming back every year,” says Brian Brandt, Director of Witch’s Woods.

Witch’s Woods is open Thursday through Sunday nights in October, and also Halloween night.

GHOST SHIP HARBOR

If you’re looking for something closer to Boston, there is Ghost Ship Harbor in Quincy.

It’s one of the newest attractions with scare zones, a virtual reality experience, Tarot Card readings and midway games.

All of the attractions take place on the deck of a 718-foot battleship.

LAKEVILLE HAUNTED HOUSE

In Lakeville, there’s the haunted house, dating back more than a quarter century.

The experience is described as a “twisting, turning maze of horror.”

BARRETT’S HAUNTED MANSION

And if that’s not enough, there’s Barrett’s Haunted Mansion in Abington.

They change the adventure every night so no two visits are the same. It’s open from 7 to 11 p.m.

