Witch’s Woods Serves Up Scares For 19th Season

WESTFORD (CBS) – Our temperatures have screamed more summer than fall this October, but Witch’s Woods in Westford is all open for business.

“It’s a lot of fun, and it’s so creative. I mean our show changes every year. Almost entirely,” says Al Fletcher, President and GM of Nashoba Ski and Witch’s Woods.

The popular haunted hayride has a new theme this season, the carnival rides are now included in the ticket price, and there is a new attraction called Vampire Passage.

“It’s like a scene from the movie Predator,” says Fletcher. “It’s out in the deep real, rooted woods and we mixed in vampire coffins, gravestones, actual live vampires, animatronics. It’s really creepy. A lot of fun.”

Makeup Director Kerry Russell transforms hundreds of by-day professionals into by-night vampires and creatures of Halloween. She uses prosthetics, airbrushes for makeup and even custom fangs and fake blood galore.

I was given the full treatment, and in less than 30 minutes, I was unrecognizable.

There are about 200 members on the Witch’s Woods team in their 19th season.

“They have a lot of fun doing it. And we try to make it a fun environment for them to work in so they keep coming back every year,” says Brian Brandt, Director of Witch’s Woods.

Witch’s Woods is open Thursday through Sunday nights in October, and also Halloween night.

GHOST SHIP HARBOR

If you’re looking for something closer to Boston, there is Ghost Ship Harbor in Quincy.

It’s one of the newest attractions with scare zones, a virtual reality experience, Tarot Card readings and midway games.

All of the attractions take place on the deck of a 718-foot battleship.

LAKEVILLE HAUNTED HOUSE

In Lakeville, there’s the haunted house, dating back more than a quarter century.

The experience is described as a “twisting, turning maze of horror.”

BARRETT’S HAUNTED MANSION

And if that’s not enough, there’s Barrett’s Haunted Mansion in Abington.

They change the adventure every night so no two visits are the same. It’s open from 7 to 11 p.m.