Knife-Wielding Man Arrested Near Boston Set Of Denzel Washington Movie

BOSTON (CBS) – A knife-wielding man was arrested near the set of a Denzel Washington movie filming in the South End of Boston on Thursday.
Victor Lee of Dorchester is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of carjacking, resisting arrest and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Lee was suspected in an earlier incident, and when Boston Police officers approached him they say he walked toward them with a large knife.
He allegedly got into a nearby car, forcing the driver out, and threw the knife out the window.
A detail officer who was working near the set of Equalizer II pepper sprayed Lee, pulled him out of the car and arrested him.
Boston Police said production on the set of the movie, which stars Washington, was not interrupted.