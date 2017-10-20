WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

David Pastrnak Scores Jaw-Dropping End-To-End Goal In Bruins’ Win

Filed Under: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, NHL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — David Pastrnak continues to show the Bruins how smart they were to lock him up long-term.

The dynamic winger netted his fourth goal of the season on Thursday night against the Canucks at the TD Garden, and it will go down as one of the best of the season in the NHL. With the game tied 1-1 and the Bruins on the power play, Pastrnak went end-to-end as he burst through the neutral zone, dangled around Canucks defenseman Michael del Zotto, and fired the puck through goalie Anders Nilsson to put the Bruins on top. Watch his incredible effort below:

Pastrnak has now scored in three straight games, and has tallied four goals and two assists in six games on the season.

He had a rather modest response when asked about how he made his “Goal Of The Year” candidate happen.

“I just kept skating straight,” said Pastrnak. “All of a sudden I had one-on-one, in my head just [thinking] ‘Try to make a play one-on-one’, and got through and it ended up in the net. It was a good goal.”

The 21-year-old Pastrnak certainly still has room to grow, especially in his play without the puck. But when it’s on his stick, he’s a highlight reel waiting to happen.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch