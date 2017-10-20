David Pastrnak Scores Jaw-Dropping End-To-End Goal In Bruins’ Win

BOSTON (CBS) — David Pastrnak continues to show the Bruins how smart they were to lock him up long-term.

The dynamic winger netted his fourth goal of the season on Thursday night against the Canucks at the TD Garden, and it will go down as one of the best of the season in the NHL. With the game tied 1-1 and the Bruins on the power play, Pastrnak went end-to-end as he burst through the neutral zone, dangled around Canucks defenseman Michael del Zotto, and fired the puck through goalie Anders Nilsson to put the Bruins on top. Watch his incredible effort below:

Pastrnak has now scored in three straight games, and has tallied four goals and two assists in six games on the season.

He had a rather modest response when asked about how he made his “Goal Of The Year” candidate happen.

“I just kept skating straight,” said Pastrnak. “All of a sudden I had one-on-one, in my head just [thinking] ‘Try to make a play one-on-one’, and got through and it ended up in the net. It was a good goal.”

The 21-year-old Pastrnak certainly still has room to grow, especially in his play without the puck. But when it’s on his stick, he’s a highlight reel waiting to happen.