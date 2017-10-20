Hundreds Rally Against Racism On Boston College Campus

BOSTON (CBS) – Hundreds of students gathered on the Boston College campus for a rally against racism for the second time this week.

On Wednesday, several hundred students walked out of class to protest what they perceive as a lack of action by the BC administration after racist incidents on campus.

That demonstration was not sponsored by the school.

Friday, students held another rally, which again drew several hundred people on campus.

bcrally1 Hundreds Rally Against Racism On Boston College Campus

Demonstrators at a Boston College rally. (WBZ-TV)

The Friday demonstration had the backing of Boston College officials and was planned by student council members.

Two Black Lives Matter posters in a residence hall were defaced recently. The word “don’t” was added to the posters so the posters read “Black Lives Don’t Matter.”

bcrally2 Hundreds Rally Against Racism On Boston College Campus

Hundre3ds attended a rally against racism on the Boston College campus. (WBZ-TV)

The students living in the dorm posted a new sign reading, “Dear racist people, instead of writing on our sign, don’t be a coward. Knock and we can have a conversation.”

A racist Snapchat was also circulated on campus.

