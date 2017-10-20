Man Who Prompted Beverly Hospital Lockdown Arrested In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) – The man accused of forcing Beverly Hospital into lockdown earlier this week is now under arrest.
Police arrested Charles Dixon for a domestic violence incident that happened last weekend.
Officers were searching in Beverly and thought they were closing in on him near the victim’s house on Wednesday, but worried he posed a danger so they backed off.
Boston and State Police arrested Dixon Thursday night on Dudley Street in Boston after a short foot chase.
He is charged with domestic assault, threats to commit a crime, and witness intimidation.