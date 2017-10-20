Aaron Hernandez Prison Letter Up For Auction

BOSTON (CBS) – A letter written by Aaron Hernandez 13 days after he was arrested and charged with murder is up for auction.
Hernandez penned the letter in blue ink on July 8, 2013.
It is listed as part of the Lelands.com Masters Auction collection with a starting bid of $300.
In the letter, Hernandez urges the recipient to “please keep this private & off social media.”
The auction company says entertainment website TMZ previously bought a similar Hernandez letter for $18,000.
Hernandez killed himself in his prison cell earlier this year.