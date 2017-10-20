Aaron Hernandez Prison Letter Up For Auction

Aaron Hernandez Prison Letter Up For AuctionA letter written by Aaron Hernandez 13 days after he was arrested and charged with murder is up for auction.

Boston Reveals Amazon Bid With Suffolk Downs As CenterpieceThe city of Boston has released the proposal it submitted to Amazon in hopes of landing the company’s second headquarters.

Knife-Wielding Man Arrested Near Boston Set Of Denzel Washington MovieA knife-wielding man was arrested near the set of a Denzel Washington movie in the South Boston on Thursday.

#WhyNotDevin Inspiration Devin Suau DiesThe young boy who inspired the #WhyNotDevin campaign has died at six years old.