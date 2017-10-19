WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

Winter Weather Forecast: Warmer Than Normal In Northeast, Says NOAA

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer
Filed Under: Beyond The Forecast, Terry Eliasen, Winter Weather Forecast

BOSTON (CBS) – It’s the question on everyone’s mind this time of year – what will our winter be like?

The National Weather Service (NOAA) issued their winter outlook for the United States Thursday and it is likely to be more of the same here in New England.

map1 Winter Weather Forecast: Warmer Than Normal In Northeast, Says NOAA

(Image credit: NOAA)

One of the biggest factors this winter will be the emergence of La Nina, a cooling of the waters in the Pacific Ocean off of South America.

Right now we are in a La Nina “watch” with experts saying there is a 55-to-65 percent chance of La Nina developing before winter. While La Nina is likely to be weak and short-lived, it does still have significant impacts on the weather here in the U.S.

According to Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, “Typical La Nina patterns during winter include above average precipitation and colder than average temperatures along the Northern Tier of the U.S. and below normal precipitation and drier conditions across the South.”

So does that mean a cold and snowy winter for us here in the Northeast?

Likely not.

While a good portion of the northern tier of the U.S. is forecast to be colder and snowier than normal (from the Pacific Northwest to parts of the Upper Midwest), warmer than normal conditions are favored along the East Coast and Northeast.

map2 Winter Weather Forecast: Warmer Than Normal In Northeast, Says NOAA

(Image credit: NOAA)

As far as precipitation goes, just today, portions of New England were back in the “moderate drought” category after a very dry October thus far.

drought Winter Weather Forecast: Warmer Than Normal In Northeast, Says NOAA

(WBZ-TV graphic)

According to NOAA, that drought is not likely to worsen, and in fact, we may see it eradicated once again over the winter. Officially, NOAA lists New England as having equal chances of above and below normal precipitation, but typically La Nina’s bring wetter than normal conditions across the northern tier.

NOAA will update their forecast in the coming weeks as La Nina conditions develop.

The WBZ-TV Weather Team will have their winter forecast – focused on New England – during the month of November.

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch