Vape Pen Battery Explodes In Student’s Backpack

Filed Under: Northbridge, Vape Pen

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A school bus had quite the scare in Massachusetts after a student’s backpack burst into flames.

Police say the fire happened around 7:15 a.m. Wednesday in Northbridge as the students were heading to Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School.

bag1 Vape Pen Battery Explodes In Students Backpack

(Photo credit: Northbridge Police)

The bus driver was able to evacuate the students and use a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze.

bag2 Vape Pen Battery Explodes In Students Backpack

(Photo credit: Northbridge Police)

Authorities traced the fire to a vape pen battery that had exploded.

bag3 Vape Pen Battery Explodes In Students Backpack

(Photo credit: Northbridge Police)

No injuries were reported, and a second bus was able to transport the students to their destination.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch