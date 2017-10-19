Vape Pen Battery Explodes In Student’s Backpack

Keller @ Large: Hey Amazon, Don't Waste Your Time With New HampshireI see that New Hampshire, in its bid to coax Amazon into building their east coast headquarters there, has decided to rip Massachusetts.

Vape Pen Battery Explodes In Student's BackpackA vape pen battery exploded in a student's backpack, setting it on fire in Northbridge.

Dear Amazon, Bring Your Headquarters Here!Between ten and 20 cities and towns across Massachusetts are scrambling to sell their locations.

Meteor Lights Up New England Sky Mid-AfternoonRon Dantowitz from the Clay Observatory in Brookline said the meteor crossing the afternoon sky, a rare occurrence, was a part of the ongoing Orionid meteor shower.