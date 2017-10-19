Puppies Rescued From River ‘Doing Extremely Well,’ Uxbridge Police Say

UXBRIDGE (CBS) — Uxbridge Police gave an update Thursday on the six puppies that were rescued after being thrown into the Blackstone River in a bag last month.

A kayaker found the puppies tied up in a grain bag in the river in the area near River Road on September 24.

“All six puppies are doing extremely well as our Animal Control Official continues to care for them until they are eligible for adoption in another four weeks,” the department said in a post on their Facebook page.

They also released a video of the puppies Thursday–and they’ve grown a lot!

Uxbridge Police are still investigating the crime, and reminded the public that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who threw the puppies into the river being offered by PETA.

They asked people not to contact them about adopting the puppies, and said they would release adoption information within the next two weeks.