Uranus To Be Visible Without A Telescope Tonight

CBS Local — Keep an eye to the sky tonight if you want a glimpse of a faraway planet.

Uranus will reach opposition on October 19, meaning it will be directly opposite the sun, bringing it closer and brighter to earth.

Experts say you may be able to see the icy blue planet with the naked eye, but if not, binoculars should do the trick. NASA says Uranus should be visible all night long and its blue-green color is unmistakable.

Where should you look to find it?

The experts say start in the southeast sky within the constellation Pisces, the fish. “Scan the constellation carefully, and look for a tiny blue-green disk to pop out against the background of fainter stars,” National Geographic Magazine suggests.

Tonight … Uranus at opposition to the sun! https://t.co/5A9zeUCmP9 The new moon provides a dark night for viewing this faint world. pic.twitter.com/x0X2l1W9uQ — EarthSky (@earthskyscience) October 19, 2017

[H/T: CBS Pittsburgh]