Robert Kraft, Nike Team Up To Create Special Sneakers Made Of Super Bowl LI Game Balls

Filed Under: Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots, NFL, Nike, Sports News, Super Bowl LI

BOSTON (CBS) — Robert Kraft is a fan of fancy kicks, but Nike has created special sneakers that will put the Patriots owner’s Air Force 1s to shame.

With the Atlanta Falcons coming into New England for a Super Bowl LI rematch on Sunday, Kraft teamed up with Nike to create a one-of-a-kind pair of shoes made from Super Bowl LI game balls. The tongue is made from the laces of the game balls, and the shoes also feature the original markings from the balls displayed throughout the heel, toe box and tongue.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Nike teamed up to make a special pair of sneakers made of game balls from Super Bowl LI. (Photo from New England Patriots)

Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Nike teamed up to make a special pair of sneakers made of game balls from Super Bowl LI. (Photo from New England Patriots)

The sneakers will be on display for fans to see this weekend at The Hall at Patriot Place on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10am until 9pm and again on Sunday, Oct. 22 from 10am until 2pm. It will also be on display at the Patriots ProShop from 3pm until close on Sunday, with the Patriots and Falcons set to kick off at 8:30pm.

 

