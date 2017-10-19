‘We Need Help’: St. John Still Without Power After Hurricane Irma

BOSTON (CBS) – More than 40 days after Hurricane Irma hit St. John, 100 percent of the island still does not have power.

WBZ-TV’s Eric Fisher spoke with St. John resident Jenn Mannes about the recovery effort. Mannes says because there is no power, the majority of the island is without water.

“We’re estimating that about 80% of our structures have damage,” Mannes said.

The hurricane blasted the island with 185 mile per hour winds when it hit on September 6.

Maho Bay in St. John was devastated by Hurricane Irma (WBZ-TV)

“The storm was so strong that it actually ripped a lot of the bark off of our trees,” Mannes added. “It’s complete devastation, it’s heartbreaking to see.”

Mannes says they have a long road ahead.

“Right now we just need help,” Mannes said. “We need the linemen to keep coming, we need the donations to keep rolling in because it costs money unfortunately to rebuild an entire community.”

If you would like to donate there is a fundraiser Saturday, October 21 at the Silver Oak in Mystic, Connecticut. All the proceeds will go to Kenny Chesney’s Love For Love City Foundation.

