Bruins’ Spooner To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Groin Tear

Filed Under: Boston Bruins, NHL, Ryan Spooner, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The injuries continue to pile up for the Bruins, who may not have Tuukka Rask in goal for the foreseeable future. Now, they will need to play without Ryan Spooner, as the forward will miss 4-6 weeks with a groin adductor tear suffered against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The Bruins announced Spooner’s injury on Wednesday. The 26-year-old had scored one assist in five games with a minus-1 rating, averaging 13:17 of ice time.

Forwards Kenny Agostino and Peter Cehlarik were recalled from Providence on Wednesday, but Sean Kuraly took Spooner’s spot as the third line center during the team’s practice at the Warrior Ice Arena.

On the positive side, Patrice Bergeron and David Backes appear close to returning, and could be back in the Bruins lineup as soon as Thursday night against the Canucks at the TD Garden. Both forwards practiced in their usual spots on Wednesday. Backes is closer to returning than Bergeron, according to head coach Bruce Cassidy, but the latter has not yet been ruled out for Thursday.

dl ryan spooner bruins golden knights Bruins Spooner To Miss 4 6 Weeks With Groin Tear

Ryan Spooner chases Brendan Leipsic of the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Defenseman Adam McQuaid, who missed Tuesday’s practice after leaving Sunday’s loss in Vegas with a lower-body injury, also returned to practice and could be back against Vancouver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch