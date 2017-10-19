Patriots Treat Cancer Survivors To Day Of Pampering

FOXBORO (CBS) – It was a one of a kind day of pampering for women dealing with cancer, all courtesy of the New England Patriots. This is the third year the Pats have hosted the event. The idea is to give women a break from treatments and doctor’s appointments, and just let them enjoy themselves.

“I just started my second round of chemo,” says Michelle Garber, one of the guests.

“I had surgery last year,” Allison Lograsso adds. “I was diagnosed last year.”

The Patriots Day of Pampering treats 11 women traveling the hard road of cancer to a day all about relaxation and fun at Gillette Stadium. “It’s probably the best day I’ve had in a couple of years,” says Lisa Rapoza, another guest.

They all received massages, manicures and goody bags, and the whole thing started out as a surprise. “When I was getting my chemo treatment my nurses came in and said they had a surprise for me. I had no idea what was going on and then these two gigantic men came in and brought gifts and invited us to this day,” says Michelle Garber.

“It’s an amazing experience because we never get to concentrate on ourselves. It’s always treatments or something medical so it’s a great thing to get away from everything,” adds Allison Lograsso.

Shahrzad Slater, the wife of Patriots captain Matthew Slater, came out to support the group as part of the Patriots Women’s Assoc. “I would not miss this for the world. The women who are battling cancer right now are some of the strongest and most incredible women that I’ve ever met,” she says.

Robert Kraft surprised the group, and talked about losing his wife Myra Kraft to cancer. “I feel a bond with all of you. I went through a horrible cancer situation with my sweetheart,” he said.

The Patriots owner then gave each of the women tickets to Sunday’s game where they will also be a part of the pre-game ceremonies.

The women being pampered were are all patients at Mass General and Dana Farber.