Lynn Officer Released After OUI Arraignment

LYNN (CBS) — The Lynn Police Lieutenant arrested over the weekend on an OUI charge was arraigned Thursday in Peabody District Court.
Lt. James Shinnick was released on the condition he not violate any laws upon penalty of being held 90 days without bail.
Lynn Police Chief Michael Mageary said Wednesday that Lt. Shinnick performs administrative duties for the department, and that they would determine his duty status once they were finished investigating his arrest.
He’s due back in court for a pretrial hearing on December 14.