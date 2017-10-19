Lynn Officer Released After OUI Arraignment

Lynn Officer Released After OUI ArraignmentThe Lynn Police Lieutenant arrested over the weekend on an OUI charge was arraigned Thursday in Peabody District Court.

Suspect Arrested After Mass Pike Police ChasePolice took a suspect into custody following a chase on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

School Apologizes For Photo Appearing To Show Black Girl On LeashesThe Bridgewater-Raynham School District is apologizing for a photo that appears to show a young black girl tied to two leashes.

Puppies Rescued From River 'Doing Extremely Well,' Uxbridge Police SayUxbridge Police gave an update Thursday on the six puppies that were rescued after being thrown into the Blackstone River in a bag last month.