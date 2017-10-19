Gronk’s Advice For Gordon Hayward: ‘Dominate’ Your Recovery

BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski is one of the NFL’s most dominant forces when he’s on the field, but he’s also endured an agonizing history of major injuries. So if anyone knows what it’s like to have to recover from them, it’s the Patriots tight end.

In light of Gordon Hayward’s leg and ankle injury, which is likely to keep him out for the entire season, Gronkowski was inevitably going to be asked what kind of advice he would give the Celtics forward for his recovery process. His message was pretty simple.

“Go into rehab like you go into anything else: dominate it,” Gronkowski told reporters in Foxboro on Wednesday. “Come back when you feel ready and come back when you’re 100 percent, just like anything else. He wouldn’t be where he is if he wasn’t a hard worker.”

Gronkowski has suffered a season-ending injury during the regular season twice in his career, a torn ACL in 2013 and a back injury in 2016. Hayward, meanwhile, had never missed more than seven games over his first seven seasons in the NBA (he played all 66 games during the lockout-shortened 2011-12 season).

On the bright side, the tight end has proven that it’s possible to come back from major injuries and be the same exact player you always were. Hayward isn’t likely to play this season, but he will have a good chance to return at full strength next October.