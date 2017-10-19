Celtics Expect Hayward To Make Full Recovery, But No Timetable For Return

BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward is on the mend after undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

The Boston Celtics released a statement Thursday afternoon to say Hayward’s surgery was a success, and they expect the forward to make a full recovery. There is no timetable for his return.

[Wednesday] night Celtics forward Gordon Hayward underwent successful bony and ligamentous stabilization surgery for the fracture dislocation of his left ankle sustained on Opening Night. The surgery was performed by Drs. Mark Slovenkai and Brian McKeon at New England Baptist Hospital, assisted by Dr. Anthony Schena, following consultations with Dr. David Porter of Methodist Sports Medicine in Indianapolis. No timetable has been set for Hayward’s return, but he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Celtics honored Hayward after announcing their starting lineup ahead of their home opener at the TD Garden on Wednesday night, and a video the player recorded from his hospital bed was played prior to tipoff.

Hayward suffered the gruesome injury on Tuesday night, just five minutes into his Celtics career, taking a nasty fall to the floor on an alley-oop attempt in Boston’s opening night loss in Cleveland. He signed a four-year, $128 million deal with Boston in the offseason.