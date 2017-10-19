WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

All-Female Crew Becomes Southwest’s First ‘Unmanned’ Boeing 737 Flight

Filed Under: Chris Melore, female crew, Southwest Airlines, talkers

CBS Local — A routine flight from St. Louis to San Francisco was a little more special for employees at Southwest Airlines; not because of the destination but because of the flight’s history-making crew.

The team became the first all-female crew to staff the airline’s newest Boeing 737 Max 8 jet airliners. Southwest marked the October 18 occasion with a tweet, calling it the company’s first “unmanned” flight on a Max 8.

The crew of six included the plane’s captain, co-pilot, and four flight attendants. While it’s not the first time an all-female crew has been seen on a Southwest jet, such teams are a true rarity in the industry. According to the non-profit group Women In Aviation, only 6.7 percent of all pilots worldwide are female. Women also reportedly make up less than 10 percent of airline mechanics and engineers.

Southwest became the first U.S. airline to use the 737 Max 8 jet, which went into service on October 1. Only nine of the 175-seat planes are currently flying, making the “unmanned” journey even more special.

Southwest has a history of promoting women in the aviation industry. In March, the company presented five scholarships, totaling over $33,000, to a group of young women pursuing careers as pilots.

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch