Police Search Home In Connection To Union Leader Advertising Saleswoman’s 2015 Murder

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) – Investigators are searching a Londonderry home for evidence in the unsolved 2015 murder of a New Hampshire newspaper advertising saleswoman.

Denise Robert, 62, was gunned down in August 2015 while out for a walk on Ray Street in Manchester.

Robert was a longtime advertising saleswoman for the New Hampshire Union Leader, the state’s largest newspaper.

New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Enoch Willard confirmed a search warrant is being executed Thursday on Kendall Pond Road in Londonderry in connection to Robert’s death.

Robert’s brother said the family was told investigators are “doing an evidence search for information gathering.”

Investigators did not comment any further on the search.

Several evidence markers were placed around the yard at the home.

In May, police returned to the scene of Robert’s murder and combed through soil. Investigators did not say what they were looking for.

No further details are currently available.