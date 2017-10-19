WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Boston’s Amazon HQ Bid Centered On Suffolk Downs

Filed Under: Amazon, Suffolk Downs

BOSTON (CBS) — Suffolk Downs is the main focus of Boston’s bid to host the new Amazon headquarters, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told WBZ-TV Thursday.

The mayor said the 144-acre property should be attractive to Amazon because it has only one owner, meaning they wouldn’t have to assemble a site out of smaller properties–and it meets their requirement of being close to an airport.

“I don’t think any bid in America will be as close as that to the airport,” Walsh said. “You’re literally three minutes away from the airport, you’re two minutes away from I-90, and you go up to the tunnel and you’re on I-93 North and South.”

Between ten and twenty cities and towns across the Commonwealth are trying to get Amazon to consider them as sites for their new HQ. Tuesday marks the deadline for proposals to be submitted, and Amazon said they’ll take 90 days to review proposals.

Walsh said other areas included in the city’s bid are the South Boston waterfront, Widett Circle, and sites in Allston.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of ideas that Amazon is going to have,” Walsh said. “Their ask is a 100-acre contiguous site, but I think a lot of people came up with different ideas. Hopefully, we get to the next step, and then we get a chance to see what the other bids were and what they’re looking for.”

He said that Revere is part of the bid.

“I think the two cities together have a good story to tell,” Walsh said.

More: Keller: Hey Amazon, Don’t Waste Your Time With New Hampshire

Walsh also responded to New Hampshire’s bid, which poked fun at Boston’s traffic and housing costs.

“It’s alright, if they think that’s going to give them a competitive advantage, I don’t think it’s going to work,” he said.

