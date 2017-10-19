Boston’s Amazon HQ Bid Centered On Suffolk Downs

BOSTON (CBS) — Suffolk Downs is the main focus of Boston’s bid to host the new Amazon headquarters, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh told WBZ-TV Thursday.

The mayor said the 144-acre property should be attractive to Amazon because it has only one owner, meaning they wouldn’t have to assemble a site out of smaller properties–and it meets their requirement of being close to an airport.

“I don’t think any bid in America will be as close as that to the airport,” Walsh said. “You’re literally three minutes away from the airport, you’re two minutes away from I-90, and you go up to the tunnel and you’re on I-93 North and South.”

.@marty_walsh says there are other options in bid for @amazon HQ2 with main focus on #SuffolkDowns. "Boston should be strong contender" pic.twitter.com/uBGCrbJFAF — Ben Parker (@radiobenparker) October 19, 2017

Between ten and twenty cities and towns across the Commonwealth are trying to get Amazon to consider them as sites for their new HQ. Tuesday marks the deadline for proposals to be submitted, and Amazon said they’ll take 90 days to review proposals.

Walsh said other areas included in the city’s bid are the South Boston waterfront, Widett Circle, and sites in Allston.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of ideas that Amazon is going to have,” Walsh said. “Their ask is a 100-acre contiguous site, but I think a lot of people came up with different ideas. Hopefully, we get to the next step, and then we get a chance to see what the other bids were and what they’re looking for.”

He said that Revere is part of the bid.

“I think the two cities together have a good story to tell,” Walsh said.

Walsh also responded to New Hampshire’s bid, which poked fun at Boston’s traffic and housing costs.

“It’s alright, if they think that’s going to give them a competitive advantage, I don’t think it’s going to work,” he said.