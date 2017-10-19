WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
Alex Rodriguez Sneak Attacks David Ortiz With Yankees Jacket

BOSTON (CBS) — Retired stars David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez have found a nice home on FS1, providing some great insight on this year’s MLB Playoffs.

They’ve also had their fair share of fun, ribbing each other for their time as foes in that heated Red Sox-Yankees rivalry. Whether they’re discussing each other’s championship rings or the state of their former teams, the two jib-jabbing and going back and forth has been great entertainment for baseball fans.

Rodriguez took their little rivalry to a whole new level on Wednesday, pulling a little sneak attack on Ortiz:

It’s clear that A-Rod is feeling a little too good about himself with his former team now up 3-2 on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The Astros, of course, beat the Red Sox in the ALDS, leaving Ortiz without a dog in the fight.

This isn’t the first time Ortiz has donned some Yankees garb though. Back in 2010, Ortiz put on a New York hat for a Sportscenter commercial, much to the chagrin of Wally.

Rodriguez better watch his back. The Boston mascot probably didn’t appreciate Wednesday’s stunt, and has plenty of free time on his hands these days.

