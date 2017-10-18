WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]

World War II Memorial Defaced By Vandals

By Ryan Kath
Filed Under: Fall River’s Veterans Park, Iwo Jima Memorial, Ryan Kath

FALL RIVER (CBS) – The Iwo Jima Memorial in Fall River’s Veterans Park was defaced by two vandals with a fire extinguisher early Saturday morning.

“Saturday morning they came over here, climbed up with a fire extinguisher and emptied it all on the side of the monument,” said Bruce Aldrich, the Commandant of the Marine League Lance Corporal John J. VanGyzen Detachment 1258, a veterans group that maintains the memorial.

fall river memorial World War II Memorial Defaced By Vandals

The Iwo Jima Memorial defaced in Fall River’s Veterans Park (WBZ-TV)

This is the fourth time in three years the memorial in Fall River’s Veterans Park has been vandalized.  But it is the first time surveillance cameras have caught what happened.

The cameras show two people approaching the statue carrying a fire extinguisher and then they spray the memorial enveloping it in chemical smoke.

fall river vandals World War II Memorial Defaced By Vandals

The two people that approached the memorial early Saturday Morning (WBZ-TV)

Investigators also have another clue.

“They found the fire extinguisher. So we’re hoping they can get some fingerprints off it.  We don’t know for sure, but we’re hoping,” Aldrich said.

fall river soilder World War II Memorial Defaced By Vandals

The Iwo Jima Memorial still covered in chemical residue from the fire extinguisher (WBZ-TV)

The Fall River Fire Department rinsed off as much of the chemical residue as they could, but you can still see the white powder on the statues.

“All the residue is running down the face of the black granite here, so we’ll have to clean this black granite up, also,” Aldrich added.

fall river vandel1 World War II Memorial Defaced By Vandals

Residue running down the black granite base of the memorial (WBZ-TV)

The memorial depicts the flag raising during the Battle of Iwo Jima in World War II.

For Aldrich, that is why the vandalism haunts him.

“Why would you do something that means so much too so many people?  Why would you deface it?  It represents so much to the Marine Corp, not just me, but every Marine veteran.”

Three years ago, someone stole the flag from the monument, and last year the lights were broken and a purple heart that is part of the memorial was stolen.

The veterans group plans to power wash the memorial and is hoping for a break in the case.

More from Ryan Kath
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch