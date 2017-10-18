WBZ Cares: Child Born With Brain Tumor Never Gives Up

BOSTON (CBS) – Each month, “WBZ Cares” highlights a worthy non-profit organization, and tells the story of what that organization does for the community.

This month WBZ Cares profiles “One Summit,” which helps childhood cancer patients build courage, self-confidence, and resilience through mentorship with a U.S. Navy SEAL.

One family’s experience with “One Summit” and how climbing a rock wall has built courage for a little girl born with a brain tumor.

Colleen Tierney’s daughter, Chloe, started out life with some difficult challenges.

“She started chemotherapy at 1-month-old and had a bone-marrow transplant at 7-months-old. So she is now a lot older than that, she is 7-years-old and in the second grade. She is doing great,” said Tierney.

Chloe did the “Climb for Courage,” climbing a rock wall, helped by Brian, her Navy SEAL mentor.

With a little coaxing from her mom, Chole talked about her experience up the wall with WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope:

“Umm…. Awesome,” she said.

Colleen Tierney: “And Brian helped you a lot, did you make it to the top?”

Chloe Tierney: “Yea, the whole, every single one I did.”

Diane Lynch, (One Summit Executive Director): “What happened when you made it to the top?”

Colleen Tierney: “Everybody cheered?”

Chloe: “Yea.”

Colleen: “What did Brian teach you about getting to the top?”

Chloe Tierney: “Never give up.”

She now wears a souvenir from that climb. A dog tag, similar to what with her name and the following inscription on it: “One Summit, Never Give Up”

Colleen, says the whole experience benefits all members of her family.

“It’s so inspiring to see the kids working with the Navy SEALS, and everything that the Navy SEALS teach them. And then the mentorship that continues down the road, but we also learn as parents, just let the kids learn how to be resilient, and how not to give up. It’s amazing. We love One Summit and we are so grateful for the opportunities that they have given us as a family.” Colleen said.

For more information visit OneSummit.org or WBZ Cares during the month of October.