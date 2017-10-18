WBZ-TV1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Newsroom: 617-787-7145 Programming: 617-746-8383 ON-AIR SCHEDULE Follow @cbsboston NewsFollow WBZ-TV PersonalitiesFind Us On Facebook WBZ-TV LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact WBZ-TV Invite A WBZ-TV Speaker Public Service Announcements Licensing WBZ-TV Footage Children’s Television Programming Reports CBS Network Feedback To purchase a copy of a WBZ-TV newscast, […]
WBZ NewsRadio 1030Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Traffic and Weather Together on the 3s. Breaking News When It Happens. 1170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions (617) 787-7000 Call-In Line: 617-254-1030 or 888-WBZ-1030 Contest Line: 617-931-1030 Report Traffic Incidents: 617-254-4400 WBZ Call For Action: 617-787-7070 Advertise on WBZ: 617-787-7171 wbzradionews@wbz.com Follow @wbznewsradioFollow @wbznewsradio PersonalitiesFind […]
98.5 The Sports HubWELCOME TO 98.5 THE SPORTS HUB The Flagship Station of the Bruins, Patriots, Celtics & Revolution Latest Boston Sports News > Visit CBSBostonSports.com For Our Complete Sports Coverage 98.5 The Sports Hub Shows TOUCHER AND RICH Weekdays 6AM – 10AM ZOLAK & BERTRAND Weekdays 10AM – 2PM FELGER & MAZZ Weekdays 2PM – 6PM THE […]
myTV381170 Soldiers Field Road Boston, MA 02134 Directions Administrative Offices 617-787-7000 Newsroom 617-787-7145 Programming Announcements 617-746-8383   Find Us On Facebook   myTV38 LINKS AND INFORMATION Contact myTV38 (WSBK-TV) Request myTV38/WBZ-TV News Video myTV38 Programming Guide Licensing Footage Public Service Announcements Children’s Television Programming Reports Closed Captioning Contact Information For Immediate Closed Captioning Concerns call […]
WATCH LIVE: WBZ-TV News This Morning

WBZ Cares: Child Born With Brain Tumor Never Gives Up

By Doug Cope
Filed Under: Colleen Tierney, Diane Lynch, Doug Cope, One Summit, WBZ Cares

BOSTON (CBS) – Each month, “WBZ Cares” highlights a worthy non-profit organization, and tells the story of what that organization does for the community.

This month WBZ Cares profiles “One Summit,” which helps childhood cancer patients build courage, self-confidence, and resilience through mentorship with a U.S. Navy SEAL.

One family’s experience with “One Summit” and how climbing a rock wall has built courage for a little girl born with a brain tumor.

Colleen Tierney’s daughter, Chloe, started out life with some difficult challenges.

“She started chemotherapy at 1-month-old and had a bone-marrow transplant at 7-months-old. So she is now a lot older than that, she is 7-years-old and in the second grade. She is doing great,” said Tierney.

Chloe did the “Climb for Courage,” climbing a rock wall, helped by Brian, her Navy SEAL mentor.

With a little coaxing from her mom, Chole talked about her experience up the wall with WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Doug Cope:

chloetierney1 WBZ Cares: Child Born With Brain Tumor Never Gives Up

Chloe Tierney, age 7,  during her rock climb (Photo Credit: One Summit)

“Umm…. Awesome,” she said.

Colleen Tierney: “And Brian helped you a lot, did you make it to the top?”

Chloe Tierney: “Yea, the whole, every single one I did.”

Diane Lynch, (One Summit Executive Director): “What happened when you made it to the top?”

Colleen Tierney: “Everybody cheered?”

Chloe: “Yea.”

Colleen: “What did Brian teach you about getting to the top?”

Chloe Tierney: “Never give up.”

She now wears a souvenir from that climb. A dog tag, similar to what  with her name and the following inscription on it: “One Summit, Never Give Up”

 

Colleen, says the whole experience benefits all members of her family.

“It’s so inspiring to see the kids working with the Navy SEALS, and everything that the Navy SEALS teach them. And then the mentorship that continues down the road, but we also learn as parents, just let the kids learn how to be resilient, and how not to give up. It’s amazing. We love One Summit and we are so grateful for the opportunities that they have given us as a family.” Colleen said.

For more information visit OneSummit.org or WBZ Cares during the month of October.

More from Doug Cope
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch