Tuukka Rask Helped Off Ice After Being Injured In Practice

BOSTON (CBS) — The already-banged up Bruins may also have to deal with a setback in net.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask had to be helped off the ice after suffering an injury during the Bruins’ Wednesday practice at the Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, according to multiple reports. It happened when Anders Bjork “crashed” into Rask during a drill, according to NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty.

Looked like Anders Bjork crashed into the net during drills and Tuukka Rask got slammed pretty hard. He's being helped off the ice now — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) October 18, 2017

CBS Boston Sports’ Matt Kalman and the Boston Herald’s Steve Conroy both added that Rask looked “woozy” as he was being helped off the ice, which could fuel speculation that the goalie may have suffered a head injury. Rask did not return to practice as the Bruins continued with Anton Khudobin in net.

In other injury news, Patrice Bergeron (lower body) and David Backes (diverticulitis) both practiced and appear on track to return for the B’s on Thursday night against the Vancouver Canucks at the TD Garden. Ryan Spooner did not practice as he recovers from a lower-body injury suffered against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, while Adam McQuaid (lower body) returned.

Like most of the Bruins team, Rask has not played particularly well to start the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.30 goals against average and .882 save percentage in four games.