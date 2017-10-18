Man Pleads Guilty To Covering Up Grisly Peabody Murder

SALEM (CBS) – One of the two men arrested for a grisly double murder in Peabody earlier this year is heading to prison.

Michael Hebb, 45 of Peabody, was initially charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Mark Greenlaw, 37, and his girlfriend Jennifer O’Connor, 40, back in February.

Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor (WBZ-TV)

In Salem Superior Court Wednesday, Hebb admitted he helped cover up O’Connor’s murder and tried to destroy evidence in the case.

O’Connor and Greenlaw were found dead in a home on Farm Avenue February 19. Their bodies had been wrapped in plastic and carpet and cans of kerosene were found in the house.

The home where Mark Greenlaw and Jennifer O’Connor were found dead in February 2017. (Photo credit: Kim Tunnicliffe/WBZ NewsRadio 1030)

Hebb pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in O’Connor’s murder and attempted arson of a dwelling.

Michael Hebb in Peabody District Court February 21, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

He was sentenced to six-to-seven years in prison followed by five years of probation.

“The Commonwealth dismissed the accessory after the fact of murder of Mark Greenlaw since there is a possibility that Hebb could still be charged with Greenlaw’s murder,” Carrie Kimball Monahan, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement.

Wes Doughty in court February 28, 2017. (WBZ-TV)

The other man arrested in the killings, 40-year-old Wes Doughty, is charged with two counts of murder, rape, attempted arson of a dwelling, armed carjacking and kidnapping in the case.

