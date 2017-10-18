Paul George, Shaun Livingston, Kevin Ware Among Athletes Tweeting Support To Gordon Hayward

BOSTON (CBS) — Gordon Hayward joined an unfortunate list on Tuesday night when he suffered a gruesome injury which nobody will soon forget.

Immediately, the injury conjured up memories of some other comparably catastrophic scenes from Sean Livingston, Paul George and Kevin Ware on basketball courts over the past decade. And considering the Celtics-Cavaliers opener was a marquee basketball event on the opening night of the NBA season, those guys were either or all watching or were aware of the injury as soon as it happened. They all felt Hayward’s pain.

All three shared tweets of support for Hayward after the injury.

Naw G! 😰 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 18, 2017

God bless you bro @gordonhayward ! 🙏🏾 help him thru this god! — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 18, 2017

Now a member of the Oklahome City Thunder, George fractured his leg during a Team USA scrimmage in the summer of 2014. He was able to return to NBA games eight months later in April. Since returning from the injury, he played in 162 of a possible 170 games for the Pacers. He was named an All-Star in both 2016 and 2017.

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 @gordonhayward. Only God has ALL the answers. — Shaun Livingston (@ShaunLivingston) October 18, 2017

Livingston, 32, suffered what may be the most shocking injury NBA viewers have ever seen back in February 2007 — a play in which he dislocated his kneecap and tore multiple ligaments in his knee. Though Livingston missed the entire 2007-08 season, he recovered to have a successful career, playing in 554 career NBA games since the injury, including a current stint with the Warriors, where he’s won two NBA titles.

Ware, 24, suffered a fractured tibia while playing for the Louisville Cardinals in the Elite Eight on Easter Sunday in 2013, an injury which exposed his shin bone through the skin. Ware was back on the court eight months later in November, and he currently plays in Europe.

Though Stephen Curry was preparing for his own season opener out in Oakland, he shared his support for Hayward:

🙏🏽🙏🏽 For @gordonhayward. Come back stronger! — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) October 18, 2017

Curry was one of just many NBA players to express support:

Praying for my guy @gordonhayward!!! NEVER want to see any of the guys go through anything like that. — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) October 18, 2017

Man, nothing but prayers to Gordon Hayward! — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) October 18, 2017

No way… that ain’t fair… — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) October 18, 2017

Prayers going out to Gordon Hayward!!! — Anthony Davis (@AntDavis23) October 18, 2017

Prayers up for you @gordonhayward — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) October 18, 2017

Though Isaiah Thomas never really got to be teammates with Hayward, the former Celtics star played a major role in recruiting Hayward to Boston. Now a member of the Cavaliers, Thomas spent time with Hayward as he was being treated.

Isaiah Thomas, who recruited Hayward to Boston over summer, has also been with him in locker room. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) October 18, 2017

It wasn’t just fellow hoops players who showed their support, either. Former Texans linebacker Connor Barwin related all too well to Hayward’s injury, given how early in the season it happened. (You can click to see the tweet, because it includes a photograph that some might find frightening.)

Current Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt, who’s currently out for the year after suffering a fractured tibia, immediately shared his sympathy.

Can't even put into words.

Gordon Hayward.

Feeling for you man.

Absolutely gut wrenching. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 18, 2017

Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who suffered a fractured ankle two weeks ago, reacted to Watt’s tweet.

Unreal bro. Prays way up! Heal up ! https://t.co/J3IjQ0lyVJ — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) October 18, 2017

Hayward’s former teammate in Utah, who took a shot at Hayward over the summer after the decision to leave the Jazz, did not like what he saw on his television.

Damn… — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 18, 2017

Hate to see @gordonhayward go down like that. I know he will be back stronger and wish him the best recovery possible. — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) October 18, 2017

Considering Hayward spent the first seven years of his career with the Jazz, his former team also shared that the organization was thinking about him.

Gordon and Robyn, our thoughts are with you and your family. All of Jazz Nation sending best wishes for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/UzYyWX5iaV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 18, 2017

Hayward’s father also checked in on Twitter:

Thanks to everyone for all the messages, prayers & love. We know that Gordon will be fine & God has big plans for him! #Godisgoodallthetime — Gordon Scott Hayward (@GScottHayward) October 18, 2017

And Hayward’s wife provided an update on Instagram:

The overwhelming message from the professional sports world after the injury was that no matter how gruesome an injury may be, there is generally a road to recovery. It won’t be easy for the 27-year-old Hayward to work his way back to an NBA court, but he’ll clearly have plenty of support.