Patriots Team Headlines: Belichick Doesn’t Think His Team Is Ready As Pats Go Blue

By Danny Cox

As the season goes on, the New England Patriots could very well keep winning and stay on top of the division, but the questions and doubts may not end. Playing the way they are, they’re not being overly dominant despite the fact that they are two games over .500. That is going to keep many guessing about “who they are” and if they’re really cut out to be the Super Bowl champions yet again.

Believe it or not, there are even those within the organization who feel as if this team is not yet where they need to be.

The finished product is not even close to arriving for the Patriots yet

Recently, Tom Brady said that the Patriots are doing well by being 4-2 and sitting on top of the AFC East, but they “haven’t even played close” to the best football they can play. He believes that the Pats have so much more to show and that they have the talent to be much better than the opening part of the season has shown.

Head coach Bill Belichick said that he agreed with Brady, but in a lot more words in which he tried to squash the idea that the Patriots should be better than they currently are.

“It’s incomprehensible to me how anybody could think a team that’s practiced for six months and played 19 regular-season and postseason games and had triple-digit practices; five months later, after not playing the game, after having a fraction of that type of experience could be anywhere close to the level of execution that they were five months before that.

“I mean, it’s impossible in my view. So each year, you start all over again.”

Whether it is the defense not playing up to speed or the offense faltering after playing one good half of football, the Patriots have yet to play a full solid game. It’s obvious that Belichick is tired of being asked the questions about his team’s performance not being up to speed, but he’s confident they will get there.

Patriots will be feeling mighty “blue” in Color Rush uniforms for game against Falcons

For the first time in more than a year, the New England Patriots will wear all blue uniforms. They last wore them on Sept. 22, 2016, and the all-blue look proved to be quite successful for them as they shut out the Houston Texans by a score of 27-0 in Jacoby Brissett’s first NFL start.

Belichick raved about the Color Rush uniforms and it was very obvious that he loved them and wished his team could wear them more often. Now, they will don the blue uniforms against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and hope for the same amount of success they have had with them in the past.

Earlier this season, the Patriots wore their all-white Color Rush uniforms in a 19-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. On that night, it was the defense of New England that stepped things up and propelled them to a win. One has to think that Belichick and company are hoping the blue will do the same.