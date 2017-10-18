NightSide – Newton Residents Making Noise over Leaf Blowers

BOSTON (CBS) – When the city of Newton, Massachusetts passed a ban that restricted the use of leaf blowers from Memorial Day to Labor Day, there were some who celebrated the decision. But others worried that it was a textbook case of government overreach, the nanny state running amok. Phil Jepsen, a Newton landscaper, was one of those concerned that the ordinance would be more trouble than it was worth. He joins Dan in studio tonight to talk about the three hundred twenty phone calls Newton Police have had to field due to the new rules, and why it’s a poor use of the NPD’s time and resources. Do you think there should be a restriction on the use of leaf blowers?